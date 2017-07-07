IPU Indraprastha University round 1 allotment 2017 results declared at ipuadmissions.nic.in

The payment has to be done by July 10 (upto banking hours deposit of fees). The payment has to be done by July 10 (upto banking hours deposit of fees).

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University has published the cut-off list of allottment in round 1 for various programmes on the official website of the university – ipuadmissions.nic.in. The online registrations for IPU counselling 2017 started from June 11. The online counselling is held by the IP University for selected 11 programs through IPU CET 2017.

It includes MBA, MCA, BCA, BA LLB/ BBA LLB (Integrated), B.Ed., BBA, BA (JMC), Lateral Entry to B.Tech (Diploma Holders), LE to B.Tech (B.Sc. Graduates), B.Tech/ M.Tech Dual Degree/ B.Tech and B.Com (H). The last date for choice filling was July 2 but it was later extended to July 3.

IPU seat alloment result 2017, here’s how to check

Step 1: Go to the official website for IP University – ipuadmissions.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under the registered candidate login, enter the details liek course, CET roll numbe etc

Step 3: The result will be displayed

Step 4: Download the provisional allotment letter and take a print out of the same for further reference.

After the allotment of seat, the candidates have to pay the part academic fee of Rs 40,000 to confirm the allotment and for participating in the subsequent round of counselling. The fee can be paid through cash (challan) or through net banking/ debit card/ credit card. The payment has to be done by July 10 (upto banking hours deposit of fees).

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd