IPU first allotment results 2017 announced at ipu.ac.in, check cut offs here

IPU first allotment results 2017: Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (IPU) has announced the first allotment results for admission to various courses for the academic term beginning 2017-18. Candidates can check the first allotment results from the official website of the university.

The first round of allotments has been declared for eleven courses including MBA, MCA, BCA, BA LLB/BBA LLB (integrated), BEd, BBA, BA (JMC), LE to BTech (diplma holders), LE to BTech (BSc Graduates), BTech/MTech (dual degree) and BCom.

Candidates will be required to freeze their allotment before July 12 and pay the academic fee of Rs 40,000 by July 11. The second allotment will be declared any time on or before July 17 by 8 pm when candidates can slide or change their choices.

Steps to check IPU first allotment results 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website for IPU (ipu.ac.in).

Step 2: Follow the link to the admissions page.

Step 3: Click on “Online counselling”

Step 4: Select your preferred course and check the cut off.

Step 5: Keep a copy of the cut off list for further reference.

Step 6: To apply for allotment, click on the link provided at the top of the online counselling page or visit ipuadmissions.nic.in

Step 7: Register, login and fill in your choices.

