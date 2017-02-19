IP University admissions 2017: CET exams to commence in April, applications available

IP University admissions 2017: The University offer 25 post-graduate programmes, 12 graduate programmes, one post graduate diploma course and two courses conducted over weekends. IP University admissions 2017: The University offer 25 post-graduate programmes, 12 graduate programmes, one post graduate diploma course and two courses conducted over weekends.

IP University admissions 2017: The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha (IP) University has begun its application process for the academic year of 2017-18. The University offer 25 post-graduate programmes, 12 graduate programmes, one post graduate diploma course and two courses conducted over weekends. Candidates who have been waiting to apply for a course at IP University can now do so from the official website.

The common entrance tests (CETs) for admission into IP University will be conducted in the months of April and May starting from April 15, 2017. Admission into 14 medical courses available at the university shall be done on the basis of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2017.

Steps to apply for Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University:

– Go to the official website of the GGIPU (ipu.ac.in).

-Scroll down to the bottom of the homepage till you spot the category called “Alerts”.

– Click on “Admission 2017”. This will take you to a new page.

– Here, scroll through the information provided and then click on “Apply online”.

– Fill in your details in the fields provided. Upload the necessary documents (photo, signature and left hand thumb impression) and click on “submit”

– Download the application form and take a print out of the same for further reference.

For more stories on education, click here

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd