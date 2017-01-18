IPPB Officer Scale I exam 2016 results declared, check scores here

The candidates can check the results on the official website The candidates can check the results on the official website

IPPB results 2016: India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB) has released the results for Officers Scale I recruitment exam 2016. The online exam was held on January 7 and 8, 2017.

IPPB had earlier released a notification for recruitment of Scale I, II and III officer posts. The candidates can check their results on the official website. The exam was held to fill a total of 1710 vacancies including 650 Officer Scale 1 posts 2016.

The Bank has also released the admit card for the mains exam.

Steps to check IPPB results 2016

Visit the official website, that is, indiapost.gov.in

On the homepage, click on IPPB results 2016.

The result pdf file will appear on the screen.

Take a printout for further reference

The IPPB is a proposed commercial bank owned by the government. It will engage the Indian Postal Services for its operations. Under this, the already existing post offices will be engaged in banking services as well whereas the branches of the bank will deal with the paper work.

