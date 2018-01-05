Introduction of aadhaar card helps HRD Ministry identify 80,000 ‘ghost’ teachers

Union Minister for Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar. PTI Photo Union Minister for Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar. PTI Photo

HRD Ministry: Over 80,000 ‘ghost’ teachers have been identifies by the Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry in several colleges and universities across the country after the introduction of Aadhaar. HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar, however, clarified that none of these teachers are from any central universities.

At an event, he said,”There are certain ‘ghost’ teachers who use proxy methods and are apparently teaching at multiple places full time. After the introduction of Aadhaar, 80,000 such teachers have been identified and action will be considered against them. The ghost teachers have not been identified in any central university but in some state universities and private ones”.

Although every university has been directed by the HRD Ministry to seek aadhaar card from all employees and students to make sure there is no duplication, concerns have been raised about leakage of data.

“Sharing Aadhaar number is like sharing your mobile number or email id. Sharing your mobile number doesn’t mean the person you give it to can see your text messages. Aadhaar works the same way. It is protected,” he said.

