‘Introducing Bengali upto state’

Anil Swarup on Tuesday maintained that the prerogative to make Bengali language compulsory in schools was within the state’s domain. “It is state’s domain. They have to take the call. In a federal structure Centre does not have any say in the matter,” Swarup said when asked to comment on the matter. The state government recently made it mandatory for all schools, irrespective of board, to teach students Bengali from class I to X. However, the matter is still in discussion stage and a Bill regarding this is likely to be tabled in the Assembly in the on-going session.

Asked to comment on state government’s letter to CBSE alleging that Bengali question paper of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for MBBS and BDS was tougher than those set in English, Swarup said, “CBSE is examining it. But let me say it is the state’s domain and I will not comment.”

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now