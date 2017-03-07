International Women’s Day: From Civil Services to CA exam, meet the female toppers

Few women have managed to defy all obstacles and made it big in the prestigious competitive examination. (source: file/Facebook) Few women have managed to defy all obstacles and made it big in the prestigious competitive examination. (source: file/Facebook)

Examinations are the pivotal markers on which students are judged. High ambitions, dedication, focus and intelligence are all what is needed to make big in all India-level examination. However, surveys and reports suggest how women education is not seriously considered by parents.

But few have managed to defy all obstacles and made it big in the prestigious competitive examination. This International Women’s Day, let us take a look at some recent female exam toppers:

Tina Dabi

Tina Dabi grabbed the first position in the UPSC civil service examination in 2016. A resident of Delhi, she had studied in Lady Shri Ram, University of Delhi. Here too she shone by earning a gold medal in Political Science, securing her position as a university topper and even being awarded the title of the “student of the year”.

She calls her success “a story of patience and consistency” and is proud to feel unique in a family of engineers. She is the first ever Dalit girl to top the UPSC exam. She aims to work in Haryana and focus her efforts on solving issues relating to gender.

Sukriti Gupta

Sukriti Gupta believes it all requires dedication and hardwork to score well in CBSE exams. A bright student throughout her academic life, Gupta’s 99.4 per cent had set up goals for all students who are eyeing good percentage in board exams.

To avoid any distractions, she gave up television and social media during her preparation. All these effort bore fruit with her scoring 99 in English, 99 in Mathematics, 100 in Physics, 100 Chemistry and 99 in Computer Science.

Today, Sukriti has settled into a life as a student in IIT Delhi and wish to pursue higher studies.

Eti Agarwal

Eti Agarwal also made her parents proud by securing the All India Rank 1 in the ISC class 12 exams in 2011. (source: Facebook /Eti Agarwal)

For those who believe mathematics is not a girl’s cup of tea should need to read this. Lucknow’s Eti Agarwal stunned everyone when she topped the Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI) CA exam this year. Agarwal also made her parents proud by securing the All India Rank 1 in the ISC class 12 exams in 2011. She had scored 599 out of 800 marks in the CA exam.

She aims for a position at an organisation where she can enhance her skills and grow as an individual. She has also managed to top in IPCE. She had even emerged as the topper in the executive level CS exam in 2015.

Aadya Maddi

Aadya Maddi had scored a whooping 99.75 per cent in the class 12 ISC examinations in 2016. A student of Smt Lilavatibai Poddar High School in Mumbai, she was seen to be a “diligent child” who put in a little effort into studying every day.

She managed to score 100 marks in maths, 99 in English and 97 in Chemistry. Maddi advises students to pursue what they desire — whether it be extra-curriculars or academics — but put in the best efforts in whatever they may choose.

Adya Joshi

Within the Delhi-NCR region, Adya Joshi bagged the top position in the Indian School Certificate (ISC) 2016 exams with 99 per cent. A student of the Shri Ram School in Gurgaon, Adya breaks the stereotype of the studious topper locked inside with noses in textbooks by being involved in many extra curricular activities.

She believes that one does not need to study continuously to do well in exams. At present she is pursuing graduation in law.

Arushi Jain

Arushi Jain was the only girl among the top 10 rankers in NEET 2016 and the topper for NEET in Chandigarh. She had bagged AIR rank 5 in the exam and had also got the all-india 10th rank in the AIIMS entrance exam in 2016.

Even in school, Arushi shone as the city topper among students from government schools in the science stream.

Khushi Tiwari

Khushi Tiwari was 17 when she topped the All India Pre Medical Test (AIPMT) which was conducted by the CBSE in 2015. Both her parents are dentists and Khushi is following their footsteps to pursue medicine.

She had scored 688 marks out of 720 in the AIPMT exam and had even managed to get the 129th rank in the AIIMS entrance exam earlier that year. AIPMT has been replaced by NEET in 2016.

Shailee Chaudhary

Shailee Chaudhary got the first rank in the final chartered accountancy (CA) exam in 2015.

This was the fruit of hard labour. She had completed her schooling from a Hindi medium school and is the eldest of three siblings. She had studied BCom through correspondence while simultaneously preparing for CA.

Additionally, the 2015 exam was not her first attempt. She had not done so well in her first attempt due to lack of preparation, according to reports. This drove her to try again, this time aiming to grab a rank, and behold! She managed to get 75.75 per cent!

