Telangana TS 1st and 2nd year exam 2017: Know results declaration dates

TS Intermediate results 2017: The Board of Intermediate Education of Telangana (TS BIE) is likely to announce the results of the intermediate examinations on April 17 or 18, 2017 for both general and vocational courses. The Board had conducted the exam in March 2017. The candidates can download their score card from the official website – results.cgg.gov.in.

However, manabadi.com claims the result of both first and second year is likely to be out today that is April 16 at 10 am. We will keep our readers informed about result on the same page.

As per The Hindu, the SSC examination results may declare between May 7 and 10. About 5,38,226 candidates appeared for the SSC examination that commenced on March 14. The exam was held at 2600 centres.

Steps to check the TS 1st 2nd year results 2017

Visit the official website mentioned above

On the homepage, click on the relevant link

Enter your hall ticket number

Your result will be displayed

Take a print out for your future reference

The resuts of first and second year of Andhra Pradesh are already announced.

