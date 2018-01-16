Insufficient medical seats for student a matter of concern: President Kovind

While addressing the crowd at the 45th convocation of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), President Ram Nath Kovind expressed concern over the “highly inadequate” number of medical education seats in India. Talking about the “gaps” that remained between a good healthcare system and the population of the country, he said that it was due to the absence of the stipulated number of doctors, the workload on the existing ones was “very high” and that the situation has to be sorted out urgently. He added that pressure on doctors in the country is unbelievably high.

More doctors required

“I recognise that I am placing a big responsibility on the capable shoulders of our doctors. I acknowledge that our doctors need help. They need help in the form of more colleagues and this is where we need a new regulatory system to enhance the availability of doctors and medical professionals in our society,” the president added.

He stressed on the fact that in a country of 1.3 billion people about 67,000 undergraduate and 31,000 post-graduate seats are currently being offered by government/private medical institutions which is inadequate. The country has to overcome the “regulatory bottlenecks” and “interest groups” because of which the growth of a quality medical education has ceased, Kovind added.

More opportunities to be created

He also said that more opportunities have to be created for those who want to make their career in medical field. He lauded the students and faculty of the premier medical institute, saying that the AIIMS had become “a byword for

quality, commitment and a rich experience”.

“It is true that you need to be legitimately rewarded for your academic excellence, your medical skills and your

expertise. Yet, as doctors, your services must be available both to those who can afford your fees and also to those who are less fortunate and cannot afford (the fees).The patients and their families have a great trust in you and they see you as next to god. It is upon you to ensure that the trust is given the due respect and that you treat them with care and compassion,” he told the graduating students.

