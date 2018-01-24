Institutions of Eminence: UGC extends deadline for applications to February 22

The previous deadline was December 31. The previous deadline was December 31.

THE UNIVERSITY Grants Commission (UGC) on Tuesday extended the date to receive applications for Institutions of Eminence (IoE) till February 22. The previous deadline was December 31.

The reason for the decision to extend the deadline is unclear considering that HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar had called the response to the scheme impressive. The UGC has received 103 applications including JNU and Delhi University for IoE status.

The IoEs are proposed to have greater autonomy compared to other higher education institutions. For instance, they will be free to decide their fee for domestic and foreign students and have a flexible course duration and structure.

Their academic collaborations with foreign institutions will be exempt from approvals of government or UGC except institutions based in MEA and MHA’s list of negative countries.

Once identified, the target for the IoEs would be to break into the top 500 bracket in one internationally reputed ranking framework in 10 years and come up in the top 100 over time.

