Goldman Sachs to provide 25 Indian women with $ 1500 scholarships, mentors

The Institute of International Education (IIE), a top US body in education, along with investment banking Goldman Sachs have launched a scholarship and mentoring programme for female students in Indian universities in the field of engineering, computer science and other technology.

Under the ‘WeTech Goldman Sachs Scholars’, 25 Indian women will receive a $ 1,500 scholarship. The women would also be connected with a mentor from Goldman Sachs for a six month mentorship programme from June to December 2017.

Second and third year undergraduate students can apply for the programme from the IIE website from March 30 to May 15, 2017. The winners for the same would be announced in June 2017.

“Engaging women at various stages from their academic years to a career is a critical step in addressing the gender gap often seen in the technology industry,” said Shubha Iyer, a managing director in the Technology division at Goldman Sachs in Bengaluru.

The Institute noted that it will promote ICT education among young Indian women by expanding their opportunities, broadening their network and building their leadership skills. Students and mentors will cover topics such as career planning, interview skills and professional networking.

“This comes at a time when the tech industry around the world needs more women who are educated and trained to entering into STEM careers and work with peers across many different countries and cultures,” said Allan Goodman, IIE president and CEO.

