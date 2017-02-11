Institute in Shimla directed to give consequential benefits to applicant

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) on Friday asked the chairman of the board of governors at the Institute of Hotel Management, Catering and Nutrition, in Kufri, Shimla to provide an applicant consequential benefits to the post of principal of the college, as he retired during the pendency of his case.

The applicant, Rakesh Puri, head of department of IHM, Kufri, had filed an application to issue directions to the respondents to select and appoint candidates on the basis of merit.

He stated in the application that the respondents issued an advertisement on August 5, 2012 to fill up one post of principal, by way of direct recruitment. He said he was placed at serial number one in the select list and his name was recommended for selection and appointment by the selection committee. He was, however, not offered the appointment letter to the post of principal as, according to him, the respondents wanted to appoint one Dhiman Banerjee. Consequently, Puri moved an application under the RTI Act and came to know that Dhiman Banerjee was not eligible for the post of principal as he did not have the requisite experience, but the information was not supplied to him. Then, Puri moved an application to the Chief Secretary, Himachal Pradesh, in the capacity of the chairman of the governing body of the institute, in this regard, but it was in vain.The respondents issued a fresh advertisement in April 2013 to fill the very same post of principal, IHM, by way of direct recruitment. The tribunal held that the applicant was entitled to be appointed to the post of principal, IHM, Kufri.