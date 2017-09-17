Install CCTVs for 360° view of your premises: Directorate of Education to schools

“However, there will be no CCTV cameras inside washrooms,” read the circular issued on September 15 by DoE director Saumya Gupta (Representational Image) “However, there will be no CCTV cameras inside washrooms,” read the circular issued on September 15 by DoE director Saumya Gupta (Representational Image)

The Directorate of Education has asked all private unaided schools to install CCTV cameras “for a 360° coverage of the entire school premises to ensure safety of children”. “In exercise of powers delegated under Rule 43 of the Delhi School Education Rules, 1973, all private unaided recognised schools are directed to install sufficient number of CCTV cameras and cover all classrooms, labs, corridors, parking, library, vacant rooms, areas outside washrooms, and all isolated areas. However, there will be no CCTV cameras inside washrooms,” read the circular issued on September 15 by DoE director Saumya Gupta.

