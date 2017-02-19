Indo-Pak peace calendar unveiled at St Stephen’s School

Yuvsatta, Aaghaz-e-dosti alongwith Peace Club of St Stephen’s School launched the 5th Indo-Pak peace calendar at the school. The event was attended by Mayor Asha Jaswal who presided as the chief guest along with other dignitaries. The programme was attended by around 1,000 school students and teachers from over 18 prominent schools. Besides the launch, the esteemed guests also presented their views regarding Indo-Pak issues and the value of developing friendly relations with the neighbouring countries.

The Aaghaz-e-dosti Indo-Pak peace calendar features selected paintings (6 paintings from India and 6 from Pakistan) from schools students (Grade 8 to 12). These paintings depict an innocent and apolitical horizon of peace. Welcoming the dignitaries Louis Lopez, Principal St. Stephen’s School congratulated Aaghaz-e-dosti and Yuvsatta for taking this thought forward to initiate peace between the two nations. He spoke about the role of students in peacebuilding and how the noble values of peace and non- violence can lead the country and can contribute in developing a peaceful and more human environment in the world. Jaswal said, “Indo-Pak relations is one area where we need more and more people to work for.”