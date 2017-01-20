Indira Gandhi Medical College dean in police custody till today

A special Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court Thursday remanded Meenakshi Gajbhiye, dean of the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) here, in police custody till January 20.

Gajbhiye had, after evading arrest for over two days, turned herself in at the ACB office Wednesday. She was presented in the court of judge Kishore Rathi Thursday.

Gajbhiye was caught by the ACB while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from a medical shopowner to allegedly clear his bills worth over Rs 2.94 lakh earlier this week. She had accepted the money through the operator of the mess at IGMC, Vijay Mishra, who has already been arrested.