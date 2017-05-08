Latest News
Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC result 2017 to release at 12 pm today at nbsenagaland.com

NBSE HSLC, HSSLC results 2017: The Board conducted the examination from February 15 till February 27

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:May 8, 2017 10:46 am
india results, results 2017, nbsenagaland.com, nbse, www.nbse nagaland.com, nagaland hslc result 2017, nbse results 2017, nbse hsslc result 2017, hslc result 2017, nagaland board result 2017, Nagaland Board of School Education, eduation news NBSE HSLC, HSSLC results 2017: The students have to keep their roll numbers handy to view their scores

NBSE HSLC, HSSLC results 2017: The results for Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examination will be released today at 12 pm on the official websites. The students have to keep their roll numbers handy to view their scores. The websites may run slow, we suggest students to check their HSSLC and HSLC results after some time.

 


The NBSE HSLC, HSSLC results 2017 will be available in the following websites:
nbsenagaland.com
exametc.com
indiaresults.com
examresults.net

Steps to check the Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC results 2017:
– Go to the official website for the NBSE (nbsenagaland.com)
– In the main page, click on the “Results” section.
– Select the HSLC exams.
– Enter your exam roll number and date of birth (DOB) in the fields provided and submit the entered information.
– Save your results for Nagaland HSLC 2017 and take a print out for further reference.

b) The students can also access their results via SMS. For that follow the format written below:

HSLC (Class 10) Examination 2017: SMS – NB10<space>ROLL NUMBER to 54242

HSSLC (Class 12) Examination 2017: SMS – NB12<space>ROLL NUMBER to 54242

The NBSE conducted the examination from February 15 till February 27. The Board has also said that the results will be available through provisional result gazettes which will be issued to all registered institutions of the Board.
Last year, the HSLC results were declared by the NBSE on May 3.

