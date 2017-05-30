Bihar Board BSEB class 12th results to be announced today after 11 am

BSEB Class 12th results 2017 will be out on biharboard.ac.in BSEB Class 12th results 2017 will be out on biharboard.ac.in

BSEB Class 12th results 2017: The results for the Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) class 12 exams are likely to be declared on May 30 at 11 am. Students who have appeared for the exam can check the same from the Board’s official website – biharboard.ac.in and check this page for updates.

Steps to download the BSEB class 12th results 2017

Step 1: Visit the official websites mentioned above.

Step 2: Click on the BSEB Class 12 results.

Step 3: Enter your registration number and other details.

Step 4: The results will be displayed.

Step 5: Download and take a print out

Bihar Board had conducted the Class 12 exams were conducted in February and about 13.5 lakh students appeared for the papers.

As per a Hindustan Times report, the BSEB class 10 and class 12 toppers in all the three streams will be given a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh along with a laptop and a kindle e-reader.

The second and third toppers will also receive Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000 each along with the gadgets mentioned above. The Bihar Board is also gifting fourth and fifth rank holders will get Rs 10,000 each and a laptop.

The results evaluation witnessed agitation ‘Shiksha Satyagraha’ where teachers demanded better and equal pay for equal work. Postgraduate, middle-school and primary school teachers had to be deployed in order to complete the evaluation.

