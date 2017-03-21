Delhi Postman/Mailguard exam 2017: Second paper to be held on March 28, check here

Delhi Postman/Mailguard exam 2017: The answer keys for the first round are available online for download. Delhi Postman/Mailguard exam 2017: The answer keys for the first round are available online for download.

India Post has released a notification regarding the Postman/Mailguard Examination 2017 for the Delhi circle. The Chief Postmaster General of Delhi Circle has announced that the second exam for the exam will be conducted on March 28, 2017.

Candidates who have cleared the first round of the exam can prepare for round 2 and download their admit cards for the same from the website (delhi.postalcareers.in). The admit card were available for download from March 19, 2017. Candidates can also download the mock test from the official site for practice.

The second paper will be two hours long (120 minutes) and will contain 100 questions. The syllabus and pattern for this exam will be the same as the first exam which was conducted in September 2016. The answer keys for the first round are available online for download.

Only those candidates who have qualified in the first round may appear for the paper on March 28. To know the list of the qualified candidates visit India Post’s official website.

An official release by the post said that candidates can call on 07338891452 and 07338891453 for any queries or mail them at delhi.techqueries@postalcareers.in.

