Indian students have complete freedom, no visa caps to study in UK: Envoy

The British High Commissioner to India noted that the UK has announced 600 scholarships for Indian students aspiring to study abroad. The British High Commissioner to India noted that the UK has announced 600 scholarships for Indian students aspiring to study abroad.

There will be no cap on visas for Indian students wishing to pursue education in the UK, the British envoy said today. The British High Commissioner to India noted that the UK has announced 600 scholarships for Indian students aspiring to study abroad.

“Whoever comes will join almost half a million international students who come in the UK to access word-class education in the world-class universities,” commissioner Dominic Asquith said at the lauch of the UN Secretary General’s High Level Panel on Women’s Economic Empowerment report in India.

The United Kingdom’s visa policy requires that students return home after their course ends. This policy has led to a fall in Indian students’ enrollment in Britian’s universities by half. Requests from India to relax student visa rules have been constant. Even the number of student visas issued have witnessed a drastic fall.

The British high commissioner further mentioned that UK is participating in a number of initiatives with the Indian government to promote skills. For this, he said, the UK is investing in 75 start-ups along with providing financial services to Indian women. He adds that British companies spend seven per cent revenues on providing Indian employees training so that they can develop their skills.

“UK has no cap on visas for students from India or anywhere else. All are treated same,” the envoy said adding that Indian students have complete freedom to access world-class education from top-notch universities in the UK.

For more stories on education, click here

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd