Indian School of Business gets global accreditation

The Indian School of Business (ISB) has received global accreditation — EFMD Quality Improvement System (EQUIS) and re-accredited by Association for Advancement of Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB). In a statement, the prestigious B-school said, “With this, ISB joins the league of just about a hundred select business schools worldwide that have both AACSB and EQUIS accreditations.”

AACSB and EFMD are internationally accepted accreditation institutions focused on raising the standards of management education worldwide.

The ISB was the first B-school in South Asia to get the AACSB accreditation in 2011. ISB Dean Prof Rajendra Srivastava said, “The accreditations are an endorsement of the calibre of our outstanding faculty, alumni, students and staff who have demonstrated high standards of excellence.”

Both EQUIS and AACSB accredit an institution as a whole after evaluating whether its quality controls meet rigorous international standards. They especially evaluate the institution’s focus on internationalisation and ethics, its connections with the corporate world, and how it balances between academic and managerial relevance, according to the statement.

Recently, the Financial Times Global MBA ranking has given 27th position to the Indian School of Business (ISB).

