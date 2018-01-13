Indian Army to establish 2 boarding schools for children of martyrs

Indian Army chief Bipin Rawat (File) Indian Army chief Bipin Rawat (File)

India army: Army’s plan to set up two boarding schools for children of martyrs and those disabled in action has been given in-principle approval by the government, informed Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat. The reason behind the decision is that as the government caps at Rs 10,000 per month the educational assistance it gives to these children, the initiative has to be taken. He said the government put a cap on the educational assistance as some people were misusing the scheme.

The Army Chief said after the schools become operational, the government may be conveyed that it can withdraw the educational assistance scheme. The schools may become operational after 3-4 years. Gen. Rawat said the two educational institutions will be developed on the lines of Delhi’s Sanskriti school. One school will be built in Pathankot and the other will come up either in Bhopal or Secunderabad.

If the government does not provide them funds, the army will till then take care of the financial need of children of martyrs or those disabled in action, he added. After completing their graduation from the two boarding schools, the students can study in the Army-run colleges.

“Somehow, some people among us started misusing the scheme. We told the government that we will review the policy so that only genuine people can benefit from it,” he said. Under the scheme, rolled out in 1972, tuition fee of children of martyrs or those disabled in action were completely waived in schools, colleges and other professional educational institutions.

On July 1, the government had issued an order capping the amount at Rs 10,000 per month, triggering discontentment among all the three services. The Chiefs of Staff Committee (CoSC) had written to the defence ministry requesting it to remove the cap. But the government has refused to review the decision.

