India to construct multi-ethnic tri-lingual school in Sri Lanka

India and Sri Lanka on signed an agreement to construct a multi-ethnic tri-lingual school in a north central district of the island nation that would provide opportunities to Sinhala, Tamil and Muslim students to learn in a multi-cultural environment. The MoU was signed by India’s High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Secretary to the Ministry of Education Sunil Hettiarachchi.

The project envisages construction of class rooms, laboratories and library, as well as procurement of furniture and other equipment.

“The school would provide opportunities to Sinhala, Tamil and Muslim students to learn in a multi-ethnic, multi-cultural environment,” the Indian High Commission said in a statement.

“The project would also contribute to President Maithripala Sirisena’s efforts to promote and strengthen reconciliation and unity in Sri Lanka,” it said.

