Latest News
  • India to construct multi-ethnic tri-lingual school in Sri Lanka

India to construct multi-ethnic tri-lingual school in Sri Lanka

The project envisages construction of class rooms, laboratories and library, as well as procurement of furniture and other equipment.

By: PTI | Colombo | Published:February 3, 2017 8:03 pm
school, India school, Sri lanka school, India education, sri lanka education, education, school, education news, indian express news The secondary school located in President Maithripala Sirisena’s home district Polonnaruwa will be constructed using a grant of SLR 300 million from the Indian Government.

India and Sri Lanka on  signed an agreement to construct a multi-ethnic tri-lingual school in a north central district of the island nation that would provide opportunities to Sinhala, Tamil and Muslim students to learn in a multi-cultural environment. The MoU was signed by India’s High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Secretary to the Ministry of Education Sunil Hettiarachchi.

The secondary school located in President Maithripala Sirisena’s home district Polonnaruwa will be constructed using a grant of SLR 300 million from the Indian Government. The project envisages construction of class rooms, laboratories and library, as well as procurement of furniture and other equipment.

“The school would provide opportunities to Sinhala, Tamil and Muslim students to learn in a multi-ethnic, multi-cultural environment,” the Indian High Commission said in a statement.

“The project would also contribute to President Maithripala Sirisena’s efforts to promote and strengthen reconciliation and unity in Sri Lanka,” it said.

For more stories on schools and education, click here

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Feb 03: Latest News