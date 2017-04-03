NIRF 2017: HRD Ministry to announce national ranking today, new categories include best law colleges

Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar. (PTI File Photo) Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar. (PTI File Photo)

Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar will today release the India Rankings 2017 of National Institutional Ranking Framework – NIRF in New Delhi. Started last year, the framework outlines a methodology to rank institutions across India. NIRF was approved by the MHRD and launched on 2015.

In 2016, IIT Madras was adjudged the best engineering college with all top 10 positions grabbed by the IITs. Similarly, the IIMs occupied the top positions among management institutions. The top ranks were occupied by IIM Bangalore at first rank closely followed by IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Calcutta and IIM Lucknow. International Management Institute, New Delhi, at rank 7 is the only private institution in the top 10 management institutes.

Among universities, IISc Bangalore ranked number one. Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Hyderabad University, who were among the center of controversy last year, were also listed among the top 10 central varsities.

The ranking is done on the basis of teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity, and perception.

The methodology draws from the overall recommendations broad understanding arrived at by a Core Committee set up by Ministry of Human Resources Development, to identify the broad parameters for ranking various universities and institutions.

The project has over 800 new participants and the Ministry will introduce some new categories from medical and law backgrounds.

