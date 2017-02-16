India ranking 2017: Government to release university rankings on April 3

IIT Madras campus IIT Madras campus

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) will release this year’s India Rankings report on April 3, as per the official website. The Ministry introduced the ranking framework last year as the Indian universities and higher education institutions were not getting their due place in global rankings.

As many as 3,500 private and public institutions across India participated in the ‘India Rankings 2016’. The education institutions were ranked by National Bureau of Accreditation (NBA) based on five criteria — teaching and learning resources, graduation outcome, perception, outreach and inclusivity and research productivity. All institutions were judged based on self-disclosure of information.

As per the last year’s ranking, IIT Madras was adjudged the best engineering college with all top 10 positions grabbed by IITs. Predictably, the first five IITs, established during 1950s and early 1960s, took the first five positions.

Similarly, the IIMs occupied the top positions among management institutions. The top ranks were occupied by IIM Bangalore at first rank closely followed by IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Calcutta and IIM Lucknow. International Management Institute, New Delhi, at rank 7 is the only private institution in the top 10 management institutes.

Simultaneously, IISc Bangalore ranked number one among all universities in India while Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Manipal, topped the pharmacy category.

Read | Top 25 Universities in India

Universities like Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Hyderabad Central University (HCU), Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and Visva-Bharati, which were at the centre of major controversies last year, also figured in the top 20 universities of the country.

For more education news, click here

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd