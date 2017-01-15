India needs more human efforts for excellence in science & research: CNR Rao

Bharat Ratna Prof CNR Rao Bharat Ratna Prof CNR Rao

Lamenting that few Indian universities and institutes find a place in global ranking of institutions of higher learning, Bharat Ratna awardee Prof. CNR Rao Sunday said India needs more human efforts for excellence in science and research at international level. Citing “pitiable” funding obtained by universities and research institutions in the country, he said varsities require more support from the government.

“The government’s ambition should be that more and more Indian universities should be in top 100 global institutions. They can not do so without funding,” he said, delivering the convocation address of Hamdard University New Delhi.

Referring to fast-paced changes in the field of science and research, Prof. Rao called upon the students and faculties for dedicating themselves with single-minded pursuit to their field of interest.

Citing development of China and South Korea in the field of science and research, he said teachers and scientists need to work hard with dedication if they do not want to “lose out” on unprecedented changes.

“India has to put much more human efforts in science research. Greatness does not come by taking life easy, it comes by hard work,” he said.

Prof. Rao was honoured on the occasion with a DSc (honorary) degree by Hamdard University. This is his 73rd degree in his long and distinguished path of scientific pursuits.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Seyed Ehtesham Hasnain, presented a report on the progress and future of the university, highlighting achievements of teachers and students in field of research related to pharmacy and Unani medicine.

A total of 16 gold medals were presented to the toppers of different courses by Prof. Rao and other dignitaries. Chancellor of the university, Prof. Habil Khorakiwala and Registrar Firdaus Wani attended the function.