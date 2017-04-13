Include Urdu in NEET 2018-19, Supreme Court directs government

Supreme Court. (File Photo) Supreme Court. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Centre to include Urdu in National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) from next session 2018-19. Since the exam is scheduled to be held in May 7, therefore Urdu will not be included this year. The Students Islamic Organisation (SIO) had filed a plea requesting the court for inclusion of Urdu as a medium in which students can attempt NEET 2017.

The Centre had, earlier, submitted its acceptance of Urdu as a medium of language for NEET, but had commented that it would be unable to include the language this year. It said that the language can be made an official part of NEET from the next session (2017-18). The Supreme Court said that it would announce its final verdict on the language by the end of the month.

Therefore, NEET 2017 will be held in 10 languages— Hindi, English, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Odia and Kannada.

Read | NEET 2017: Avoid these 10 common mistakes

Since last year, state governments have been requesting the Centre to include regional languages.

This year, the government has introduced two criteria on age and attempt cap has students up in arms across nation. While the criteria was revised, final verdict on upper age limit will be out in July.

For more education news, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd