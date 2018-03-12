Include books of all religions in school curriculum: Maneka Gandhi to HRD

Union minister Maneka Gandhi has suggested to include books of all religions in the school curriculum as well as provide moral science classes. Union minister Maneka Gandhi has suggested to include books of all religions in the school curriculum as well as provide moral science classes.

With the motive of promoting greater religious tolerance among the students, Union minister Maneka Gandhi has suggested the HRD ministry to include books of all religions in the school curriculum as well as provide moral science classes. Odisha’s Education Minister Badri Naryan Patra was also present at the meeting and suggested modifying the curriculum in a way so as to “endorse the feelings of religious tolerance and patriotism”.

“To promote greater tolerance among students belonging to different religions, the minister (Gandhi) suggested moral science classes and religious books of all religions so that students can start appreciating other religions,” an official documentation of the meeting read.

Other suggestions included having vegetarian menu for mid-day meals served in schools, saying ‘Jai Hind’ instead of ‘present mam or sir’ during school attendance and restructuring the NCERT syllabus to ensure value and culture-based education.

The suggestion was made by the child and development minister at the 65th meeting of the Central Advisory Board of Education (CABE) recently. It is the highest decision making body in the education sector.

