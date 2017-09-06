Inadequate number of students in institutions

The AICTE has asked the college managements to stop admitting new students for 2017-2018 session The AICTE has asked the college managements to stop admitting new students for 2017-2018 session

The All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) has directed three private universities to close their colleges. The decision was taken after the universities failed to admit the adequate number of students in their institutions which include engineering as well as management colleges. Though, the students who are studying in these colleges could complete their ongoing courses, but the AICTE has asked the college managements to stop admitting new students for 2017-2018 session. According to the information, the AICTE has issued the list of Approved Progressive Closed Institutes for the academic year 2017-2018. As many as six colleges are managed by Desh Bhagat Group of Institutions, Chitkara Group and Mandi Gobindgarh-based Regional Institute of Management and Technology (RIMT).

The list include Desh Bhagat Institute of Advanced Computer Science, Desh Bhagat Institute of Management and Computer Science both located in Amloh tehsil in Fatehgarh Sahib district, Chitkara Institute of Engineering located on Chandigarh-Patiala highway, RIMT Management and Technology, RIMT Aggarsen College, RIMT institute of Management and Technology all located in Mandi Gobindgarh.

Speaking on the development, the Chairman of Desh Bhagat Group of College, Dr Zora Singh said that the colleges were closed due to inadequate admissions as the AICTE felt that they could not sustain financially. He also added that they had already applied in written to the AICTE for the closure of the colleges. Singh who is also the senior vice-president of Punjab Unaided Technical Institutes Association (PUTIA), said that it has come to his knowledge that some other managements had also applied for the closure of the colleges. He added that with inadequate number of admissions it had become difficult for the managements to run the colleges.

Gurlabh Singh Sidhu, the secretary of PUTIA said that if there are colleges where there is no adequate number of students, then it is very difficult to run them and it ultimately effects the future of the students. He said that PUTIA will discuss the issue in the next meeting. Chairperson of Chitkara Group Madhu Chitkara was not available for comments.

