In Uttar Pradesh varsities, GST to be taught in commerce, management courses

Vice-Chancellors (V-Cs) of all Uttar Pradesh universities on Thursday approved to introduce a subject on Goods and Services Tax (GST) in commerce as well as management courses. GST was introduced earlier this month, subsuming all other indirect taxes in most goods and services in the country. The decision was made at a meet with Governor Ram Naik, who is also Chancellor to these universities, and Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, also minister for higher education.

“Tax regime has changed. Thus, along with studying cost account, income tax etc, it is necessary for the student to study the new tax as well. The decision was unanimous to introduce GST as a subject in commerce as well as management courses in universities,” said Sharma.

Government has also asked all state universities to hold seminars on GST in co-ordination with Commercial Tax department.

Universities, especially agriculture universities, have also been asked to look into the possibility of starting a B.Tech course on Dairy Development. Each University has also been asked to establish a research seat in the name of Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya.

On the pattern of IITs and IIMs, vice-chancellors have also been asked to start a system of uploading lectures online, a day before they are taken up by the concerned teachers in the classrooms. They have been asked to experiment it on pilot basis in any of two departments in their universities.

Fifteen state university vice-chancellors were invited in the meeting to discuss reforms in the higher education. The five broad agendas of the meeting were to discuss improvement in quality of education, administration, examination, infrastructure in state universities and also to look into the possibilities of introducing educational reforms through information technology.

However, one issue, where consensus could not be achieved was over the introduction of “State Level Eligibility Test” (SLET). While most agreed, some expressed apprehension saying that first the existing systems should be strengthened.

“We will take up this issue again before taking a final decision,” said Sharma, adding that it has been decided to ensure 220 days of teaching in a session that should begin from July 10 so that results could be declared by June 15.

Sharma said that universities have been asked to stick to deadlines over announcement of results from the coming session.

When asked whether there was any decision on conducting student union elections, Sharma said that no such decision was taken but whenever they would be conducted it would be according to the recommendations of Lyngdoh Committee.

Informing that as many as 5 lakh students left the secondary board examination, which had started just few days after new Government was formed in the state on March 19, Sharma claimed that it happened due to the new government’s strict stand against copying.

