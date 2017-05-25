In poll season, government education fair gets grand

Ahead of the Assembly electiions in the state, the Education Department is all set to organise an education fair in Ahmedabad from June 14-16, which will also double up as a platform for the government to highlight its schemes like Mukhyamantri Yuva Swavalamban Yojana and free tablet distribution to undergraduates. Though the government claims it to be first such education fair to be organised on a grand scale, one such event was part of Vibrant Gujarat Summit in 2013, however, on a small scale. Students will be briefed about “using tablets for academic engagement and enrichment” in addition to government scholarships during the three-day fair to be organised in association with Gujarat University and Knowledge Consortium of Gujarat on GMDC ground.

Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said students can avail a number of services during the government’s first education fair, from counselling on higher studies, course and university selection, student visa, scholarship and loan assistance for studying abroad to part-time job guidance and skill development.

Chudasama added that over 150 colleges affiliated to more than 60 universities and 10 foreign institutes are slated to participate in the three-day event.

“There will be free counselling, covering soft-skill development, and seminars on a variety of topics, guiding the students to plan higher education within a global framework. The fair will… help students understand the application process of various universities, besides guiding them about different tests like GRE, GMAT, SAT, TOEFL and IELTS,” Chudasama said.

