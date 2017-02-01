In offing for govt schools: Tabs for students, 200 smart classes

IN ORDER to revamp and modernise the city government schools, the Education Department will introduce 200 smart classes and provide tabs to students from the next academic session. The department is planning to spend around Rs 50 lakh on obtaining tabs. “Yes, from the new academic session, tabs will given to children,” says Director (School Education) Rubinderjit Brar. “The number of tabs has not been decided as we don’t have the budget to provide it to every student. We will work on the distribution mechanism of tabs.”

Initially, the education department has asked for 20 tabs, which can be used in schools by teachers and students. “First, we will use it on a trial basis in schools to get feedback from staff and students. After that, we will place an order,” Brar says.

After getting a positive response from nine smart schools, the education department has already planned introduction of 200 smart classes in government schools from the next academic session. The department will make the schools digital around May. “Rs 5,000 is the cost which we will bear for every classroom; we only pay for the usage. Smart classes are effective in making students understand various concepts with visuals, as it will help them remember things better,” Brar says.

The government schools have been criticised for not being on a par with the private schools when it comes to imparting quality education. The process of introducing smart classes and tabs is a step towards improving the image and introducing modern techniques in the government schools.