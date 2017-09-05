DUSU Election: In North Campus, curious case of a Rocky Handsome poster

The poster has come up near Vishwavidyalaya Metro station. The poster has come up near Vishwavidyalaya Metro station.

A giant poster has appeared near Vishwavidyalaya Metro station in North Campus. On it, just two words — Rocky Handsome — and the photo of actor John Abraham, who featured in a movie by the same name. The timing of the poster is curious, given that the September 12 Delhi University Students’ Union polls are just round the corner, and Rocky Tusser, a student of MA (Buddhist Studies) has filed his nomination from the NSUI for the post of president.

Putting up posters of actors who share their names with candidates is not uncommon in DU, where Priyanka Chopra had made an appearance on hoardings last year — ostensibly in a bid to promote ABVP candidate Priyanka Chawri. The poster read “All the best, Priyanka, 4 Emmys” — 4 also happened to be Chawri’s ballot number. Chawri, though, had denied having sanctioned the posters.

Actor Arjun Kapoor’s poster had also been put up last year, ostensibly to promote NSUI’s Arjun Chaprana. In 2014, ABVP candidate Kanika Shekhawat’s name featured on posters alongside photos of VJ Nauheed Cyrusi.

However, NSUI’s national in-charge of communication, Neeraj Mishra, said the ‘Rocky Handsome’ poster had not been put up by Tusser. “The nomination has just been filed, and before the final declaration of candidates (on September 6), the university checks all areas to see whether Lyngdoh committee recommendations are being followed. So whenever a rival organisation sees a potential candidate, they indulge in such activities (so that their nomination gets cancelled). This is just another case of it,” Mishra said. Tusser could not be reached for a comment.

Lyngdoh panel prohibits the use of printed material for campaigning. Tusser had filed his nomination from the NSUI on Monday, and is seen as a strong contender for the post. Members of the election commission said they will look into the matter.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App