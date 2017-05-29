In Mohali, students of medical stream fare better

Students after the Paramedical Exam outside Shishu Niketan School in Sector 22 of Chandigarh on Sunday, August 16 2015. Express Photo by Sahil Walia Students after the Paramedical Exam outside Shishu Niketan School in Sector 22 of Chandigarh on Sunday, August 16 2015. Express Photo by Sahil Walia

THE CITY schools fared well in the results declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Many schools have hundred per cent results and a majority of students of medical stream have got high percentage this time as compared to the non-medical stream. As many as 100 students of Gian Jyoti Public School passed the examination. Gunjanpreet from medical stream got 96.2 per cent marks and stood first in the school. She was followed by Jaspreet Kaur with 95.4 per cent in the same stream. Ranjeet Bedi, principal of the school, said that the results for medical and non-medical stream were 100 per cent while for commerce stream the results were 98 per cent .

Saint Soldier School, Phase 7, also has 100 per cent results. Yashjot Kaur of medical stream got 94.2 per cent marks and topped in the school. The second position was bagged by Gurnoor Kaur with 92 per cent in the school; she is from medical stream. The chairman of the school, Karnail Singh Brar, congratulated the students and teachers on producing excellent results. Anupreet Sobti of Shemrock Public School got 95.2 per cent marks in medical stream and became topper of her school. The school has 100 per cent result.

All the students of Shivalik Public School also passed the exam. The school has 100 per cent results. Shahnajdeep Kaur of medical stream got 93.2 per cent marks and topped the school while Deepali stood second with 92.2 per cent marks in the non-medical stream.

Lawrence school too had good results. All the students appeared in the exam passed. Manpreet Singh Juneja got 97.2 per cent marks and topped the school. Jasleen Kaur of medical stream got 96.4 per cent bagged the second position and Jashanpreet Kaur of commerce stream got 95.4 per cent marks.

City toppers

Jashanpreet Kaur topped in the city in commerce stream with 95.4 per cent marks. Pulkit Johar of Anees School bagged the top position in Mohali city schools in medical stream with 98 per cent marks while Lawrence school student Manpreet Singh Juneja stood first in the city in non-medical stream with 97.2 percent marks.

