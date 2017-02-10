In Kendriya Vidyalayas, 10,285 teaching posts lie vacant

The Ministry of Human Resource Development has held an exam to fill upto 6,205 vacancies through direct exam The Ministry of Human Resource Development has held an exam to fill upto 6,205 vacancies through direct exam

About 10285 posts of teachers have been lying vacant in the Central government run Kendriya Vidyalayas across the country as on January, the HRD minister Prakash Javadekar said in a written in the Lok Sabha.

Of these vacancies 4,296 posts have been lying vacant since 2014-15, as many as 2,019 are vacant since 2015-16 while 3,970 have been vacant since 2016-17, the minister said.

The Ministry of Human Resource Development has held an exam to fill upto 6,205 vacancies through direct exam while remaining vacancies would be filled up through Limited Department Examination.

Responding to another , Javadekar gave details as per which there are 17,006 vacancies of professors, 10,926 of Associate Professors and 6,080 of Assistant professors in various Central Universities.