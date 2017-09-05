In JNU, ABVP fields candidate who had ‘scuffle’ with missing Najeeb Ahmad

On December 8 last year, the JNU administration had “punished” four ABVP activists, including Roy, and recommended “immediate hostel transfer”. (File Photo) On December 8 last year, the JNU administration had “punished” four ABVP activists, including Roy, and recommended “immediate hostel transfer”. (File Photo)

Even as several student organisations prepare to take up the disappearance of JNU student Najeeb Ahmad ahead of the students’ union polls in the university, ABVP has fielded Ankit Roy — one of the four activists who was transferred to another hostel following an alleged scuffle with Ahmad — as a Councillor from one of the Schools.

Roy is one among the five candidates fielded by the ABVP as Councillors from the School of Language, Literature and Cultural Studies. JNU students will elect the Councillors to represent various Schools, as well as for the four central panel seats, on September 8.

On December 8 last year, the JNU administration had “punished” four ABVP activists, including Roy, and recommended “immediate hostel transfer”.

“The Office of the Chief Proctor has submitted its Proctorial Enquiry Report on the incident at Mahi-Mandavi Hostel. The report has identified the students involved in the reported scuffle, and has recommended their immediate transfer from their present hostel. It also recommended that a strong warning should be issued to these students against repeating such scuffles in future,” the statement by the Office of the Dean of Students read.

The ABVP’s decision to field Roy created furore among student groups. “He was found guilty by the proctor’s board of assaulting Najeeb before his disappearance. Lyngdoh guidelines bar any student, who has been found guilty by the university authorities, from contesting elections,” alleged Umar Khalid, whose organisation, the Bhagat Singh Ambedkar Students Organisation. Presidential candidate of the ‘Left Unity’ panel, Geeta Kumari, alleged that ABVP felt emboldened to field Roy because the V-C had “shielded” those who “assaulted” Najeeb.

However, Saurabh Sharma from the ABVP’s campaign committee said, “Ankit has not been found guilty of any assault. Hostel change was done for maintaining peace and harmony.” Roy could not be reached for a comment.

