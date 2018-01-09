In IIT-Kharagpur VGSoM’s placement, highest offer at Rs 27 lakh

IIT Kharagpur IIT Kharagpur

In the placement of final-year students at the Vinod Gupta School of Management, IIT Kharagpur, the highest international package was offered at Rs 27 lakh to a student. A total of 112 offers were received from companies of which 23 were pre-placement offers

So far, 41 companies have visited the campus so far for recruitments in the class of 2017-2018 with 111 students. The placement season is in its final leg.

Some of the other firms with job offers were Accenture Digital, Amazon, Crisil, JP Morgan Chase, Maybank, Nomura, PwC and Titan, Rajiib said.

Students have also bagged international offers from companies like Computaris. Prof Prabina Rajib, dean, Vinod Gupta School of Management, said, “Companies that visited for the first time to recruit the MBA students were Azure Power, Capillary Technologies, Federal Bank, General Mills, HDFC Life, Novartis and ValueLabs.”

Moreover, the highest domestic offer made this year was Rs 20 LPA, in the first phase of placement, she said. The average of the top 25 per cent offers stood at Rs 17.40 LPA, while that for the top 50 per cent was Rs 15.40 LPA.

The bulk of the recruitment was in the consulting domain with 25 per cent, analytics at 16 per cent, followed closely by general management and operations.

