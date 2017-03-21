In IIM Bangalore’s convocation, 8 students bag gold medals

Gold medallist show their medals at IIMB’s 42nd Convocation on March 20 Gold medallist show their medals at IIMB’s 42nd Convocation on March 20

Among the 598 students graduating from the Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore this year, on Monday, eight have been awarded gold medals. In PGP, Udit Jalan, Dharmendra Hiranandani and Vaibhav Gupta have secured first and second rank and best all round performance, respectively.

Udit Jalan has scored 3.9 (out of 4.0) CGPA in IIMB’s PGP, which is the highest ever at the institute since grade points were introduced.

Professor G Raghuram, Director, IIMB, announced about the 20 graduating FPM students as the number is an all-time high, equalling an earlier record set last year. “It gives me great pride to report that among the 20, there are 17 peer review publications, including five in top tier journals. Out of the known 13 placements, 10 are joining academic institutions of which six are in other IIMs, a matter of great satisfaction for us.”

The guests included, Uday Kotak, executive vice chairman and managing director, Kotak Bank Limited and Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw. Kotak shared that their company would not be what it is today if they did not had think differently. “As you move out of your cocoon, you will need to find creative solutions — dare to be different, test yourself, be ready to encounter challenges and also for failure, learn from your mistakes, and know that committed execution is the key to capability,” he said.

