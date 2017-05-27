In FYJC booklet: Wrong cut-off marks, missing information

The cut-offs given for several other top colleges, such as Modern Junior College, Shivaji Nagar, SSPMS, Shivaji Nagar and New English School, Ramanbaug, were also inaccurate. The cut-offs given for several other top colleges, such as Modern Junior College, Shivaji Nagar, SSPMS, Shivaji Nagar and New English School, Ramanbaug, were also inaccurate.

Even though students have paid a higher amount this year to buy the information booklet for first year junior college (FYJC) admissions, it seems that relying on the booklet alone for information may not be enough. In fact, fraught with ‘serious errors’ as the booklet is, students may have to treat it merely as a reference material and check with individual colleges for confirmation of information. One of the biggest errors in the information booklet is that the cut-off marks for some of the top colleges in the city, including the college with the second highest cut-off, is inaccurate.

A few days ago, Pune Newsline had reported that an online link posted on http://www.dydepune.com, which had information about last year’s cut-off marks after the first list, showed that the city’s leading junior college for science stream, Laxmanrao Apte Prashala, had a cut-off of merely 87 marks out of 500. Principal Teresa David had confirmed that the actual cut-off was 478 for the aided section and 466 for the unaided section, making it the second highest cut-off in the city. The cut-offs given for several other top colleges, such as Modern Junior College, Shivaji Nagar, SSPMS, Shivaji Nagar and New English School, Ramanbaug, were also inaccurate.

While officials of Centralised Admission Process (CAP) say that cut-offs are not important at this point of time as the information is only needed while filling Part 2 of the online form, principals and educationists are worried that students who do not bother to check online might take the erroneous cut-off information published in the booklet to be true.

Some junior colleges are already planning to take corrective measures. Principal Rajendra Zunjarrao of Modern Junior College said this is vital information for any student, and the college would ensure that the right information is given to students. “During the guidance sessions, we will inform the students, and also put it up on the college website and on notice boards,” he said.

Another college principal, requesting anonymity, pointed out that in case of students who come from outside the city, the information booklet is usually the only reference point for all information pertaining to colleges.

This year, the price of the information booklet has been increased from Rs 100 to Rs 150, a 50 percent increase. Until last year, the booklet had all information pertaining to fees as well for all junior colleges but this year, in case of aided seats, no fees have been mentioned.

CAP officials say that this is due to the difference in fees charged by junior colleges whereas as per government norms, they should be the same. “We have written to the government for instructions and hopefully before admissions, we can give information to students, and directions to junior colleges, on the fees in aided section,” said Meenakshi Raut, assistant director of education, Pune.

When asked about the more serious issue of errors in the printed booklet, Raut said it pertained only to a few colleges. “These are a few colleges from the science stream, which had not sent the information in the correct format and our DTP operator also did not check in a hurry. We agree that the information is wrong but the corrected information will be put up on the website soon,” she said.

