In DU exam, complaints of delay, missing questions

With the end semester examinations on in various Delhi University (DU) colleges, various colleges have complained of errors in printing and late receipt of question papers. For example, some pages from the Corporate Accounting paper were missing in Swami Shraddhanand College Wednesday. Suraj Mandal, who was an invigilator at the college, said, said some pages were found to be missing when the exam began at 3 pm, but later two other pages was found missing. The paper was for final year BCom students. “We realised soon after the exam started that pages 3-6 were missing in the 32-page paper. Additional copies were then printed and given to students. Then around 4 pm, we got an email from the examination branch that there was an error in one question, and then we realised that pages 24-25 were also missing,” he said.

Mandal said this led to a lot of confusion and it took almost half an hour to make the announcement itself.

At the School of Open Learning, tax papers for BCom final year students have also raised apprehensions. B S Rathore, who teaches at Shyam Lal College, has written to the Dean of Examinations and the Vice-Chancellor on what he calls “blunders” in the paper. He said in the “Business tax procedures and Management” paper and “Corporate tax Planning” papers, questions were asked from previous financial years. This included questions on Wealth Tax, which does not exist since 2015, and VAT and Service Tax, which have been replaced by GST, he told The Indian Express.

Staff Association president of Satyawati College said papers were routinely being delivered late at the college.

Dean of Examinations, Vinay Gupta, however, told The Indian Express, “I have not received complaints from any college yet. I will look into the matter.”

