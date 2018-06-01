In Chandigarh CAT stays termination of 344 TGT, JBT teacher recruits till July 6

Teachers celebrate the CAT order, in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh ) Teachers celebrate the CAT order, in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh )

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) on Thursday stayed the termination of 344 TGT and JBT teachers employed with the Chandigarh education department. Their services were terminated by the UT Administration following the paper leak scam. Apart from issuing a stay on the termination order till July 5, CAT sent a notice to the department to file a reply during the next hearing.

According to the plea filed with CAT by the JBT and TGT teachers, the Chandigarh Administration in November 2014 had advertised for the recruitment of 489 posts of JBT (Junior Basic Training) teachers on regular basis and a week later, for 548 posts of TGT (Trained Graduate Teachers). And, after an examination, the applicants were shortlisted and finalised for recruitment.

Meanwhile, the paper for the JBT-TGT exam, held in 2015, was reportedly leaked from a printing press in Delhi. The FIR was registered by Chandigarh Police following a communication from the Punjab vigilance wing on July 19, 2016. Then, the Chandigarh Police SIT began investigation.

The applicants alleged that in course of the investigation, they were harassed to the extent that they were called to the police station a number of times and interrogated but nothing incriminating was found against them.

Meanwhile, according to the appointment order, the applicants were not regularised even after two years of service and in fact, a letter was sent to them that the probation period cannot be cleared due to the pendency of FIR registered in 2016. However, their service after joining was subject to the condition that their services could be terminated at one month’s prior notice on either side.

In their plea, the applicants have alleged that the order of the UT Administration against the applicants was illegal and arbitrary as no inquiry was conducted as per the due process of law. Following which the applicants sought for quashing of the UT education department order to cancel the selection based on the written test held from February 2, 2015, to February 28, 2015, passed on May 30. Acting on the plea of the 344 JBT and TGT teachers, CAT ordered a stay on their termination.

