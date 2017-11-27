In another NIOS scam year, 2013 cheating accused acquitted

On October 29, 2013, five students were caught from a Sehore private school while writing answers in Science and Technology paper of Class X, allegedly stolen from the Bhopal regional centre.(Representational Image) On October 29, 2013, five students were caught from a Sehore private school while writing answers in Science and Technology paper of Class X, allegedly stolen from the Bhopal regional centre.(Representational Image)

DAYS AFTER the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) removed seven contract employees from its regional office in Bhopal, after Class X and XII exams were found to have been rigged at Ratlam, Umaria and Sehore centres in Madhya Pradesh, it has emerged that a Sehore court has acquitted all eight accused in a four-year-old case that involved unfair means in a similar exam.

Delivering the acquittal order, Civil Judge Kavita Iwnati noted that the prosecution could not prove its case after all its witnesses turned hostile during the trial.

The order came in April this year — at a time NIOS was conducting the exams that were later found rigged at places.

On October 29, 2013, five students were caught from a Sehore private school while writing answers in Science and Technology paper of Class X, allegedly stolen from the Bhopal regional centre. This was four days after the exam was held on October 25 at Swami Vivekananda Government High School, Sehore.

C S Rathore, who probed the case, told The Indian Express that police found a security guard at the regional centre had handed over the answer scripts to coordinator of a private school, which served as a study centre under NIOS, on October 26. According to Rathore, the plan was to get students to write the answers again on October 29, and the coordinator would have taken the papers back to Bhopal.

The probe revealed that the students, all aged more than 18, had paid up to Rs 10,000 to clear the examination. School coordinators Kamlesh Maheshwari and Ashok Suryavanshi, and guard Akhilesh Agrawal were among the eight accused who faced trial, which lasted for more than three years.

Rathore said the seizures were made in the presence of government officials, and complainant in the case was the examination centre in-charge. He said he had collected burnt answer scripts from behind the Regional Institute of Education, Bhopal, near the regional centre — after the arrests, guard Agrawal had allegedly tried to destroy evidence by burning some answer scripts.

On November 2, 2013, then regional director A K Sharma sent a preliminary report to director (evaluation), NIOS, at the institution’s headquarters in Noida, near Delhi, about adoption of unfair means at the Sehore school.

“The local police conducted an inquiry at the Regional Centre, Bhopal, on November 1, 2013, and arrested a security guard named Akhilesh Agarwal.

The guard has accepted his connivance in the matter in front of police,’’ Sharma wrote. He said post-inquiry, he found the Sehore government school had sent the answer scripts in a sealed packet, which was received at the regional centre on October 26. “Thereafter, the guard somehow managed to get hold of the particular answer script bundle and handed (it) over to the coordinator of AI No 10079 (Accredited Institution, Manak Chand Maheshwari H S School, Sehore),’’ Sharma wrote. Incidentally, the Vyapam scam came to light only months before after several candidates were caught from Indore.

Sehore district prosecution officer Nirmala Choudhary could not be contacted.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App