In a first, IISc breaks into top 10 best small universities ranking

IISc campus in Bengaluru IISc campus in Bengaluru

The Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore has entered into the top 10 global university rankings. On Tuesday, the Times Higher Education (THE) revealed the ‘Best Small Universities in the World 2017’ in which IISc stood at number 8.

However, besides IISc, no other Indian University has managed to grab any position under the top 20 ranking. Last year, there were two institutions in the top 20, though none were in top 10. Small universities are those with fewer than 5,000 students.

The first position is grabbed by CalTech of the United States of America while South Korea’s Pohang University of Science and Technology is at the third place. In the 2017 rankings, universities of France and Italian have taken three places in the top 10. Interestingly, none of these have more than 3,000 students.

The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences is at the ninth position.

Last year, in the ‘BRICS and Emerging Economies University Rankings 2017’ report, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) had entered the top 15 universities for the first time. India was ranked second in a list of 300 top universities in emerging economies, “making great strides” in the compilation topped by China.

Read | India gains second spot in emerging markets university rankings, IISc in top 15

IISc is a public university for scientific research and higher education. In 2015-16 it became the first Indian institute to be ranked among the top 100 in THE World University Rankings for engineering and technology at 99th position.

For more education news, click here

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd