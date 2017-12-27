In 8 years, only 1 transgender student gets fellowship under minority category 

Only 1 transgender student has been awarded fellowship by the Ministry of Minority Affairs since 2009-10. Only 1 transgender student has been awarded fellowship by the Ministry of Minority Affairs since 2009-10.

The Lok Sabha was informed today that since 2009-10, only one transgender student has been awarded fellowship by the Ministry of Minority Affairs under its ‘Maulana Azad National Fellowship’ scheme. Every year, over 750 students belonging to the minority communities get the fellowships. So that minority students are able to pursue higher studies such as full time MPhil/PhD degrees in sciences, humanities, social sciences and engineering and technology, the scheme has been implemented.

In a written reply, Minority Affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said, “During the selection year 2017-18, one online application was received from candidate belonging to transgender community and was awarded fellowship”.

In 2017-18, Muslim students were awarded 517 fellowships, followed by Christian (109), Sikh (72), Buddhist (33) and Jain (25). While answering another question, Naqvi said 18 states have constituted their own state minority commissions so far. However, no such panel was set up by any state or Union Territory in the last two years.

Responding to another query, he said the National Wakf Development Corporation (NAWADCO) has identified properties across India, inlcuding Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Jodhpur, Pune and Aurangabad (Maharashtra) for consideration of development. State Waqf Boards of Rajasthan, Haryana, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Chandigarh have sent letters of expression of interest for commercial development of 24 waqf properties, Naqvi said.

