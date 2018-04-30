Improving quality of institutes our main thrust: Anju Sharma, Principal Secretary (Higher & Technical) Education of Gujarat

‘Govt is adopting a multi-pronged approach’ ‘Govt is adopting a multi-pronged approach’

Anju Sharma, Principal Secretary (Higher and Technical) Education, in an interview with The Indian Express, shares the reforms that the state education department has adopted for better performance of the state’s higher and technical educational institutes

In view of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings, what areas does the Gujarat government need to focus on or improve in higher and technical education?

The government is focussing on reworking the syllabus and the examination system, promoting start-ups, research and innovation, skill based education and use of Information and Communications Technology, among other things, to increase the quality of institutes of higher education.

What steps are being taken to fill posts of professors in government colleges?

The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) is in the process of filling up posts of principals and professors. In the last five years, more than 2,700 faculty positions have been filled.

What could be the possible reasons for as many as 50 per cent of seats in engineering colleges lying vacant? Have any corrective measures been planned?

The intake capacity of engineering colleges has increased over the years, while the preferences of students have changed. In case of institutes not performing well, or students not opting for some courses or institutes, steps for the closure of the programme or the institute are being taken by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), and in some cases by the colleges themselves.

What measures are being taken to monitor private colleges flouting University Grants Commission (UGC) norms on infrastructure, faculty and other areas of operation?

Universities closely monitor their establishments and affiliates regarding UGC norms and their compliance. A college’s affiliation is renewed only after inspection by a committee.

What are the reasons for the increasing unemployability of Gujarat’s youth, especially across technical sectors? Can the course structure or poor quality of education be blamed?

The growth of industries and increased flow of investment to the state, in the recent years, has improved employment prospects for the youth. A fund of Rs 200 crore has been created to convert the concept of job-seeker to job-giver. A ‘Student Start-up Policy’ has been launched. The Education Department is making continued efforts to revise the curricula to meet the industry standards. Most colleges have set up finishing schools to enhance employability. Every university is now conducting campus placements. Internship programmes have been given a boost. The ‘Mukhya Mantri Apprenticeship Yojana’ was recently launched to provide job training to about one lakh youths.

