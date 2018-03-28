Implement UGC’s Choice Based Credit System: ParthaTChatterjee tells universities in Kolkata

Partha Chatterjee, West Bengal Education minister (Express Photo by Subham Dutta/File) Partha Chatterjee, West Bengal Education minister (Express Photo by Subham Dutta/File)

West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee on Tuesday asked vice-chancellors of state universities to successfully implement the Choice Based Credit System (CBCS).

After chairing a meeting with the vice-chancellors (VC) at Bikash Bawan in Kolkata, Chatterjee said: “I have asked them to implement the CBCS successfully. Respective university authorities must do whatever necessary to implement it.”

Sources said that number of holidays for teachers in universities will be reduced once CBCS is implemented. Chatterjee, however, said: “I have not asked them (VCs) to reduce the number of holidays of teachers.”

The University Grants Commission (UGC) had come up with the CBCS in which the students have a choice to choose from the prescribed courses, which are referred as core, elective or soft skill courses and they can learn at their own pace and the entire assessment is graded-based on a credit system. CBCS is already in place in 10 universities of the state.

On the problems faced by four state universities to run long distance courses due to less than adequate NAAC score, Chatterjee said, “These universities should go to Delhi and talk to the HRD ministry for securing nod from the UGC for running long distance courses.”

