IITs may hold inter-institute tech meet every year

The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) may hold an ‘Inter-IIT Tech Meet’ every year where the brightest minds from these prestigious institutions will compete and participate in a variety of events.

While many of the IITs hold their tech fests, a proposal to hold a joint technology meet was discussed in a meeting of Directors of these institutes held at Kanpur campus earlier this month, sources told PTI.

It is learnt that while the Directors were enthusiastic about the idea, the funds and logistics involved were also factored in, they said.

“The Directors felt that at the moment holding a separate stand-alone meet may not be feasible but as a pilot project the idea should be taken up. The idea is that an inter-IIT meet can clubbed with the annual tech fest of one of these institutions,” a source said.

It is learnt that initial phase the inter-IIT tech fest may be clubbed with the fests held by one of the older IITs.

“The inter-IIT Tech fest may be held each year in rotation by expanding the tech-fest by one more day in which all IITs may participate and compete like the inter-IIT sports meet,” the source added.

