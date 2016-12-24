IITs express concern over impact of fees waiver to students

Several Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) have expressed concern that the large number of fee exemptions and waivers to students would impact their financial health. Sources said that in a recent meeting with top officials of the HRD ministry, issues related to fee waivers were raised.

The IITs mentioned that the system of giving exemptions to a large number of students without giving reimbursements was affecting their funds.

The government has announced free education for undergraduate courses to students who belong to SC, ST and persons with disabilities categories.

Students from families with an yearly income of less than Rs 1 lakh are also able to study in the IITs for free. Those belonging to families with an annual income of less than Rs 5 lakh also get a partial waiver.

Officials said it was suggested in the meeting that the cost of education of such students should be reimbursed to the IITs either by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment or the HRD ministry itself.

“The matter is likely to be recommended to the IIT council,” a source said.

