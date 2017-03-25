IIT Roorkee students to crowdfund Rs 50 lakh for ‘Clean Ganga’ campaign

The effort by the students is being guided by UNESCO, UNEP, Centre for Environment Education and South Asian Youth Environment Network (SAYEN). The effort by the students is being guided by UNESCO, UNEP, Centre for Environment Education and South Asian Youth Environment Network (SAYEN).

The students of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee are working to raise Rs 50 lakh for their “Clean Ganga” campaign. The crowdfunded amount will be used to build bio-toilets on ghats along the river and drones will be designed to monitor the water pollution.

The campaign, called “Aviral Ganga’, points out the river’s degradation and exploitation, which is at alarming levels despite the Centre’s numerous efforts. The effort by the students is being guided by UNESCO, UNEP, Centre for Environment Education and South Asian Youth Environment Network (SAYEN).

The initiative was announced during “Cognisance”, IIT Roorkee’s annual fest. The institute will hold a series of events throughout the year to raise funds for the cause. This will be monitored by 70 students and some faculty members.

Read | IIT Kharagpur funds startup with Rs 50 lakh for clean water ATMs

“It will then be handed over to the partnering NGO Shuddhi which will take up the further task of building bio-toilets. During the festival a drone making competition will also be organised to make drones capable of monitoring pollution level of rivers and other water bodies,” said campaign convenor Anant Pratap Singh. He added that faculty members will try to raise up to Rs 10 lakh.

IIT Roorkee had also felicitated six “unsung heroes” who had contributed a lot to the campaign. This includes Jaiprakash Dabral, founder of the Himalayan Chipko Foundation; Vikas Chandra, founder of the Ganga Bachao Andolan 2000; Ankit Agarwal, co-founder of Help Us Green; Akash Sinha, founder of Omni Present Robot Tech; and Siddhant Aggarwal, co-founder of Veditam Ganga.

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu also sent a video message for the event saying that the Indian Railways has taken steps to enhance technology, transparency and hassle free transactions.

“I have asked IIT people to submit any proposals for modernising railways and increasing consumer satisfaction. If found feasible, we will develop them,” he said. The institute is also holding a three-day conference will include guest lectures, panel discussions, exhibitions, workshops, events, entrepreneurial summits and entertainment nights. Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar, Uttarakhand Governor KK Paul and Deputy Director UNEP USA Jamil Ahmad will also be present for the event.

For more stories on IIT Roorkee, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd