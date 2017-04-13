Four-fifths of graduate engineers unemployable: HDFC Chairman at IIT Madras

Students graduating from engineering colleges lack the adequate skill set despite there being more than 3,300 approved engineering institutions. Students graduating from engineering colleges lack the adequate skill set despite there being more than 3,300 approved engineering institutions.

Four-fifth of the 1.5 million engineers who graduate every year are not employable, said Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) Chairman Deepak Parekh said on Thursday at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras.

Students graduating from engineering colleges lack the adequate skill set despite there being more than 3,300 approved engineering institutions, the HDFC chairman said. He said, during the launch of “Deepak Parekh Institute Chair” in Chennai, that teachers need to develop their skills and take part in the necessary training to combat this situation. He added that “education needs to be a dual balance of classroom instruction and practical or vocational training.”

Read | Hack2Help social innovation Hackathon award won by Rajalakshmi Engineering College



“Given our rapidly changing world, it is the teachers who first need skilling and training so they in turn can teach a curriculum that is relevant to the times,” he said.

Read | Top 25 engineering colleges in India

IIT Madras witness 15 professors being named as Institute Chairs on Thursday. Of them, donors have sponsored 11. Department of Chemistry professor T Pradeep became the first occupant of the Deepak Parekh Institute Chair. According to the Director of IIT Madras, Professor Bhaskar Ramamurthi, the chosen faculty have made national and international contributions.

For more stories on IIT Madras, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd