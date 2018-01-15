IIT Kharagpur alumni meet: 3 students awarded first Learn-Earn-Return Fellowship 

The award had been instituted by IIT KGP Director Prof P P Chakrabarti with the funding crowd sourced from the alumni. The award had been instituted by IIT KGP Director Prof P P Chakrabarti with the funding crowd sourced from the alumni.

IIT Kharagpur: Three first year students of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur have been awarded the first ever Learn-Earn-Return Fellowship on the occasion of annual alumni meet, on January 13. Over 300 alumni from India and abroad were present. The award had been instituted by IIT KGP Director Prof P P Chakrabarti in July 2016 with the funding crowd sourced from the alumni. All the three recipients – Jyoti Agrawal, Jyotisman Das and Rathin Singha, from the department of computer science and engineering will receive Rs 10,000 per month for 4 years as cash award.

Criteria for fellowship

— End of the first semester of the 1st year: On the basis of JEE Advanced rank.

— Second semester onward: The recipient will have to maintain 9 CGPA (Cumulative Grade Point Average).

“The concept of Learn-Earn-Return (LER) Fellowship is to support a student and enable him/her with the vision of extending similar support as an alumnus towards future generations of students at IIT Kharagpur. So it’s a full circle of life which LER represents,” Prof Chakrabarti said. About 120 alumni from all over the world and India donated for the fellowship since its launch.

“LER is unique in the way that it enables us to meet various expenses of students associated with academics and research projects. I have taken the pledge to give back to my Alma Mater as I grow in my life,” said Jyotisman Das.

Rathin Singha pointed out that LER would help him pursue his studies without worrying about financial burden. “I am elated with the fellowship as it is an honour to stand in front of the alumni and be recipient of their care and affection for us. Also I feel the girls in the country and their parents should know about it and feel motivated to pursue career in engineering,” said Jyoti Agrawal.

